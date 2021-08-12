Cool Car: 2021 Lexus ES250

(WHTM) — If performance is not important to you, but luxury is, the 2021 Lexus ES250 is worth the look.

All ES250s come with standard all-wheel drive. Our review car also has the optional F-sport package, but I would save the extra cost because there is nothing sporty about this car at all. The package includes a special grill, badging, wheels, and rear deck spoiler.

The F-sport package also includes sport seats. The leather is fake but it is amazing how real it looks and feels.

The 2.5 liter four has only 203 horsepower for tepid performance. Gas mileage is, however, good.

Blond spot detection and cross-traffic alert are now standard in the ES, and the video display is nice and wide, as well.

The automatic transmission is a smooth-shifting 8-speed. Too bad the overall nice interior is marred by the same old quirky, imprecise touchpad interface. It is the worst on the market.

Row-two passengers will find enough room and plenty of places to charge their phones. The hands-free power trunk lif is a $550 option. Cargo space is adequate, but row-two seatbacks do not fold. Instead, there is a pass-through.

The ridge is quiet and cushy, which is nice for long trips, but overall very boring.

For the 2021 Lexus ES250 F-Sport all-wheel drive, I say thumbs up to quiet luxury, good gas mileage, and improved safety tech. Thumbs down to the touch-pad interface controllers.

I averaged about 29 miles per gallon in the Lexus. The as-reviewed sticker price, just over $53,000.