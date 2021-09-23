Cool Car: 2021 Lexus LC500 Coupe

When I first drove the Lexus LC500 Coupe a couple of years ago, I thought, what a great convertible this would be. Lexus thought so too and here it is.

It’s one of the most striking cars on the road today, especially with the performance package and options 21-inch forged wheels.

With a five-liter V8 cranking out 471 horsepower and rear-wheel drive, it has excellent performance to go along with those looks. Inside is just as beautiful as the outside. The $5,300 touring package adds high-quality leather on the sweeping dash and almost everywhere.

A ten-speed automatic with three drive modes is perfectly matched to the V8 power. Too bad the clumsy touch-pad interface found on other Lexus cars is still here. The car comes with this wind deflector you can mount to keep buffeting in the cockpit to a minimum. I found I really didn’t need it. The permanently mounted one keeps the wind nice and calm.

While more of a grand tourer than a sports car, the LC500 is quite nimble with suspension improvements this year. The exhaust sounds terrific and it’s very fast.

So for the 2021 Lexus LC500 convertible, I say thumbs up to glorious V8 power, beautiful styling, and a gorgeous interior. Thumbs down to clumsy media interface. The Lexus averaged 20 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker just over $112,000.