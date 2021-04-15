Cool Car: 2021 Lincoln Corsair

Lincoln cars have always been about luxury, and the latest small Lincoln continues the tradition.

It’s fitting that abc27’s Lincoln Corsair under review is in the colors of a traditional tuxedo, black and white because it’s all about formal luxury.

This smallest Lincoln is a top-trim reserve model, so it includes 19-inch wheels, all-wheel-drive and a host of other premium features. A tidy and handsome machine from all angles.

And since it’s a reserve, this one also gets the most luxurious trim. The leather comes from Scotland.

abc27’s Automotive Reporter Dennis Buterbaugh says he’s not sure if he’d choose blue as the leather color, but the quality can’t be denied.

Front seats can be adjusted 24 ways and are Buterbaugh’s favorite feature in the car. Supremely comfortable.

Otherwise, it’s all pretty routine and logical. The video screen is smaller than some competitors, the smooth eight-speed automatic is controlled by dash-mounted push buttons and there’s plenty of storage space.

Reserve’s get 14-speaker sound from revel.

There’s plenty of room in row two, even for three adults for shorter trips.

Reserve models also get a hands-free power hatch.

The cargo hold is narrow, but deep, so for a compact crossover, space back here is good.

This reserve model gets a 2.3-liter turbo-four with 280 horsepower. A smaller four and a plug-in hybrid model are available, too.

If drivers like acceleration that’s leisurely and a ride that’s soft and quiet, the Corsair was made for them. If they want crisp handling and an engaging driving experience, this Lincoln is definitely not it.

So for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair 2.3, all-wheel-drive Reserve, Buterbaugh says “thumbs up” to the excellent front seats, reserved styling and generous cargo space.

“Thumbs down” to the bland driving experience.

Buterbaugh averaged about 25-miles-per-gallon in the Lincoln Corsair. The as-reviewed sticker was just over $59,000.