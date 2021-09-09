Cool Car: 2021 Mazda CX-30

Slotted directly in between the CX-3 and CX-5 crossovers, Mazda’s CX-30 is either a tall wagon or a wagon-like crossover. I think it’s a great looking car.

Our review CX-30 is the top-trim premium plus, with all-wheel drive. Base models are front-drive. The interior looks like a car costing much more. There’s a sportscar feel that’s enhanced by simple round, easy-to-read gauges.

New for ’21 is standard Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The automatic is a six-speed. Mazda makes it easy to control driver-assist functions with buttons to the driver’s left. While upfront is a great place to be, row two is a bit snug for adults. Kids should do just fine.

Premium plus trims get a power rear hatch. Even before folding row two seats, cargo space is quite good for a vehicle this size.

New this year is a turbocharged 2.5 liter with 227 horsepower. Base cars get a non-turbo four. The added power compliments the CXX-30’s excellent handling. It’s also a quiet cruiser.

So for the 2021 Mazda CX-30 Premium PLus all-wheel drive, I say thumbs up to great handling, an upscale interior, and quiet ride. Thumbs down to snug row two. The Mazda averaged about 26 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is just over $35,000.