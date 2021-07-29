Cool Car: 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata

It’s always been one of the most fun cars at any price and it still is.

Our review Mazda Miata is the Grand Touring trim with an excellent six-speed manual transmission. The six-speed mean you get a limited slip differential, special shocks, and a stiffer suspension.

It’s also the R-F model meaning retractable fastback. The center roof section disappears behind the seats. Opening or closing takes only 13 seconds. The base Miata is a soft-top convertible.

This is a tiny car. Drivers taller than six feet probably won’t fit. Not only is legroom tight, the seats are narrow. There’s more trunk room here than I expected.

Even though the two-liter four has only 181 horsepower, the lightweight Miata is an absolute blast to drive, a classic sports car.

So for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata R-F Grand Touring six-speed, I say thumbs up to great handling, great gas mileage, and open-air fun. Thumbs down to the tight cockpit and it can get pricey.

Dennis averaged about 29 miles per gallon in the Mazda. The as-reviewed sticker price, just over $36,000.