Cool Car: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

If you have $91,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you can pick up one of the 2021 Ram 150 TRX trucks.

The Ram comes right from the factory with advanced, heavy-duty off-road suspension, a foot of ground clearance and a fire-breathing 702 horsepower, supercharged V8.

With zero-to-60 in around 3.7 seconds, it’s the fastest pick-up ever.

abc27’s News Automotive Reporter Dennis Buterbaugh found out those broad shoulders will not fit through a car wash — but it sure looks intimidating.

“Just like lots of pickups…..the TRX has a spare mounted here under the back of the truck. But for an extra $1000 you can get another spare mounted here in the back of the truck. Just like an off-road desert racer,” Buterbaugh said.



abc27 review truck is loaded with every luxury option available.



There are leather and carbon fiber everywhere. A massive video display dominates the dash center. Below all the switchgear is the eight-speed automatic with a conventional shifter.

The performance side of this truck is obvious with multiple modes for the four-wheel-drive system and even electronic launch control for fast starts.

There are performance pages to monitor every heartbeat of the big V8 and to assist in climbing rugged terrain.

Since it’s a crew cab, there’s tons of room for people in row two.

Despite all the performance potential, the TRX is very easy to drive around town and the ride is not harsh at all.

Sitting up high provides great visibility for pulling into the gas pumps often.

So for the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab 4×4, Buterbaugh says “thumbs up” to amazing performance, off-road ability, and luxurious interior.

“Thumbs down” to poor gas mileage and a lofty price tag.