Cool Car: 2021 Subaru Forester

The Subaru Forester has always stressed function over form. It’s boxy, upright, and plain, but packs loads of utility. Our review car is the sport model, mid-equipped of five trims.

Full-time all-wheel drive is standard. Big windows make visibility outstanding. Adaptive LED headlights are now standard on all trims.

Inside is roomy and comfortable. The cockpit has a wide-open, airy feel. Driver-assist functions are standard on all trims. The transmission is continuously variable but drives like a conventional automatic. Drive modes go from light snow and dirt roads on the left to deep snow and mud on the right.

Roughly about half of Subaru Forester drivers are 62 or older. That’s why you’ll see little touches like a CD player. When was the last time you saw one of those in a new car?

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Back seat room is excellent and folks back there get dual power points and large air vents. Choose a $1,645 option to get a power hatch, reverse automatic braking, and Harmon-Kardon audio with rear subwoofer that sounds great.

Cargo space is impressive, including very usable storage bins underfloor and a mini spare tire. The only engine choice is a 2.5-liter flat-four with only 182 horsepower. Weak engine aside, driving the Forester is fun with good handling and braking.

So for the 2021 Subaru Forester Sport, I say thumbs up to excellent interior room, good visibility, and full-time all-wheel-drive. Thumbs down to not enough horsepower. The Forester averaged about 28 miles-per-gallon and the as-reviewed sticker price was just over $32,000.