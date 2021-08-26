Cool Car: 2021 Toyota Venza

I’m sure the new Toyota Venza is going to be a hit. All trim levels are hybrids with standard all-wheel-drive. Rear-drive comes from an electric motor that kicks in when the road is slick.

You could easily slap a Lexus logo on this top-of-the-line limited model. Ducktail rear styling is distinctive and aerodynamic. A two-liter four combined with electric motors produces 219 horsepower. Gas mileage is outstanding.

Row two has plenty of space for two adult passengers or three kids. A hands-free power hatch is standard on all trims. This is a smaller crossover, so cargo space is tight compared to some competitors. There’s also room underfloor to store small items.

Torque from the electric motors makes the Venza snappy to drive around town. Handling is secure and the ride is quiet and smooth.

So for the 2021 Toyota Venza hybrid limited, I say thumbs up to excellent gas mileage. standard all-wheel-drive, and luxury details. Thumbs down, to tight cargo space.

The Venza averaged about 38 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is just over $43,000.