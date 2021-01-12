Cool Car: 2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Three-row crossovers have pretty much replaced mini-vans in the family garage. The big one from Volkswagen is the Atlas.

For 2021, VW took the sportier face of the Atlas Cross Sport and added it to the three-row family truckster, simply known as Atlas.

Our review Atlas is the SE version with a V-6 engine and optional 4-motion, all-wheel-drive. Base versions are front-drive with a turbo-four.

It looks big, and it is.

All those straight surfaces covered in plastic are boring, but clean-up will be easier after the kids get lunch everwhere.

Vinyl covered seats do a decent job of impersonating leather, and they’re very comfortable.

The SE gets full driver assist, car play and Android auto. All versions get an eight-speed automatic.

Four drive modes let you tailer the drivetrain to current conditions.

The touch screen is excellent and quick to respond.

Row two is very roomy and seats are track mounted. even adults can use row three and access them easily.

A great thing about the Atlas is all the room back here even when row three is in use. And it’s easy to fold these seats.

The V-6 has 276 horsepower for good acceleration. As equipped the Atlas can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

So for the 2021 VW Atlas SE V6, 4-motion, I say *thumbs up* to lots of passenger room, lots of cargo room, and good value. And *thumbs down* to the boring interior and so-so gas mileage.