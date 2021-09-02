Cool Car: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4

(WHTM) — The styling is pretty conventional but this Volkswagen is 100% electric. The ID.4 is a rear-wheel-drive, four-door hatch. An all-wheel-drive version comes later.

This “first” model is tops of three trims and includes special wheels and a towing hitch. EPA says the range is 250 miles and I think that’s realistic with a light right foot. Plugging into a conventional 110-volt outlet adds about 50 more miles overnight so some owners won’t need a 240-volt outlet which will fully charge it overnight.

Some electric vehicles have storage space up front, but there is none in the ID.4. That’s ok because there is plenty of cargo space under the power hatch in the back.

While exterior styling is conventional, interior styling certainly is not It all starts with a column-mounted screen that adjusts right along the steering wheel. There isn’t a single dashboard knob. Most functions come through a center touch screen that’s very fussy but after a few days, you catch on.

Here’s a feature I thought was pretty cool. You can customize the center console the way you like it. If you’d rather have cup holders up front, you can move them from the middle. Move the dividers to the back and then put the cup holders right up front. Row two room is excellent.

With 201 horsepower the ID.4 does not feel as quick as other electric cars I’ve driven. In fact, it drives pretty much like a gasoline-engined car of similar size. So for the 2021 VW ID.4 First, I say thumbs up to good range, a roomy interior, and quiet ride. Thumbs down to the fussy video screen. The as-reviewed sticker on the ID.4 is just over $45,000.