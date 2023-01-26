(WHTM) — It’s the smallest Audi Sedan you can buy in the U.S. Here’s Dennis Buterbaugh’s review of the Audi A3.

German car-maker Audi is known for big sedans and SUVs, but it also brings a smaller sedan to the United States.

The Audi A3 has been a blend of conservative styling and smaller sizes for many years. The reviewed car was a mid-equipped Premium Plus model with Quattro all-wheel-drive.

Base A3s are front-wheel drive.

The Premium Plus model A3 also has the $850 black optic package and optional “Y” design wheels.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

For such a small sedan it’s impressive by how much legroom the A3 has upfront. The interior has an excellent fit and finish.

The Premium Plus package includes a virtual cockpit, although the reviewed car did not have optional navigation.

Most functions are controlled with the large center touch screen, however, climate control still includes buttons.

The automatic transmission is a seven-speed with an unusual toggle for gear selection.

Also different is the round touch circle for audio control. An old-fashioned knob is easier to use.

With all the leg room up front, row two can be very tight. The trunk space, however, is good and there’s a pass-through for long items.

The reviewed car is a 2022 model with two engine choices. The less powerful version produces 201 horsepower. For 2023, all A3s get the less powerful engine.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

The A3 is a great-handling small sedan. With a multi-link rear suspension, i’s flat-out fun.

So for the Audi A3 Premium Plus Quattro all-wheel-drive, thumbs up for excellent handling, a nice interior, and roomy front seats. Thumbs down for the tight second row.

The A3 averaged about 32 miles-per-gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is$42,490.