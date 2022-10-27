(WHTM) — You won’t find any outlandish styling cues on the BMW M240i.

The review coupe looks sharp in Thundernight Metallic Purple.

Optional all-wheel-drive makes it a four seasons sport coupe, with truly excellent performance; it drives as good as it looks.

Making all that possible is the terrific I-line three-liter turbo six 382 horsepower that is a nice match to a car this size.

The interior is pretty much a traditional BMW. Excellent seats are a good place to start.

The driving position is very good. Voice-activated navigation is standard and the climate controls are simple to use. The only transmission offered is an eight-speed automatic and there are four drive modes.

What is surprising is how spacious the trunk is in the M240i. A couple of golf bags will fit with no problem and you can always hold fold row two.

With excellent handling, you will always look for excuses to take a long way home.

Thumbs up to the excellent performance, great engine, and nice styling. But, thumbs down to no manual shift option.

The as-reviewed sticker is about $58,800.