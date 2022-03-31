Even on a rainy day, the San Remo green paint on the BMW M-440i Gran Coupe shines through.

It looks like a sedan but has a rear hatch. BMW calls it a Gran Coupe. It also has an optional X-Drive all-wheel-drive. Much has been written about the nose of the car and I understand why, it’s a bit much. The great-looking sport wheels and tires are a $2,400 option.

Open the hatch to see how practical it is. Cargo space is generous even before folding row two seats. The real star of this car is under the hood. An in-line, three-liter turbo six with 382 horsepower. A great engine.

The interior, not so much. I do like the sports seats, but they’re covered in fake leather which is surprising on such an expensive car. BMW dashboards haven’t changed much in recent years so it all seems pretty familiar. The video screen is nice and wide.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The automatic is an eight-speed but sadly, no manual is available. There are four drive modes. I like how it’s easy to turn off electronic driver aids with a dash-mounted button.

Row two leg and headroom are quite good. The ride of the M440i is more comfortable than a full-blown BMW M-car while still having excellent acceleration and braking.

So for the 2022 BMW M440i Gran Coupe X-Drive, I say thumbs up, to excellent handling, excellent power, and practical hatchback design. Thumbs down to the gaudy nose and fake leather. The BMW averaged about 26 miles-per-gallon with the as-reviewed sticker just over $67,520.