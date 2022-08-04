(WHTM) — Crossover vehicles continue to dominate in car sales, even throughout luxury brands.

The 2022 BMW X3 is no different. It has a freshened nose and tail, and shows some evolutionary changes when compared to older models.

The 30i model has a four-cylinder engine and X-Drive (all-wheel drive).

The optional M-Sport package incudes flashy wheels and performance tires.

The interior’s electronics underwent a serious upgrade; A thumb rest style steering wheel and a larger video screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have been added.

The automatic transmission is an eight-speed, and the X3 has high-quality, luxury seats.

Row two has ample room for even three adults to fit. Cargo space is good for a mid-sized crossover.

Sliding tie-downs come standard and you can even hide things underneath the floor.

The turbo 2-liter engine produces 248 horsepower, which provides decent performance and good gas mileage. The optional turbo six-cylinder offers a lot more power and fun.

Thumbs up for the 2022 BMW X3 30i’s improved styling, better technology, and a roomy interior; Thumbs down to hit-or-miss wireless phone connection.