(WHTM) — The Chevy Equinox crossover is one of GM’s best-selling models. But, now there is a sporty version.

With a revised front end for 2022, the Chevy Equinox Crossover may find even more buyers now that a trendy, lockout trim version called the R-S is available. Even the bowtie logo on the grill is back.

In addition, to the R-S package, our review Equinox has an all-wheel drive. Base models are front-drive.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

When you’re behind the wheel, you also notice red stitching on the R-S package, The video touch screen is on the small side, but it works well. While some competitors have more gears, the Equinox makes do with a six-speed automatic.

Connectivity is excellent with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are standard on all trims.

Row two passenger space is the most impressive feature of Equinox. Kids and adults can ride with no problem.

A power hatch is standard on the R-S. Cargo space is very good.

In an effort to save weight and money, more and more new cars are coming without a spare tire. The Equinox has not only underfloor storage, but it also has a spare tire and wheel as well.

Under the hood is this Chevy’s weakest link. Gone is the more powerful two-liter engine choice. Now, only a 1.5-liter turbo-four is available. 170 horsepower in a vehicle this size just doesn’t cut it.

Once moving, handling is a bright sport in the Equinox, The ride is firm but comfortable..

So, for the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox R-S all-wheel drive. I say thumbs up, to the excellent interior room, great dashboard tech, and good cargo space. Thumbs down to the week engine.