Cool Car: 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LTD LT Trail Boss

(WHTM) — For the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LTD LT Trail Boss, there are more standard features. Not only is it a pick-up truck that can go off-road, but it also looks better than ever with a new front end.

The Trail Boss gets a blacked out grill and bumpers and special black wheels with Goodyear off-road rubber.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The business end of the Trail Boss package can be seen underneath with skid plats to protect the drivetrain from rocks and special rancho shocks to handle the rough stuff. The review truck we looked at has the larger 6.2 liter V8 with 420 horsepower, but diesel is also available.

One of the cool features of the Silverado is the tailgate. It works just like a regular tailgate but it also has a built-in step and it has a feature where you push this button and there’s a portable work bench or even a place to work with your laptop.

View from behind the wheel is excellent. The ten-speed automatic is controlled with a column mounted shifter. Automatic emergency braking is now standard on all Silverado’s.

With no shifter in the way, there is lots of room for small items near the center console. The console itself is huge and very deep.

It’s impressive when a truck can go off road and tow 9,400 pounds, but it is still nimble and comfortable to drive everyday.

So for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LTD LT Trail Boss, it is a thumbs up to off-road ability, excellent power, and good handling. But, thumbs down to poor gas mileage.