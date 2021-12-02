Cool Car: 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid

When I was a kid, a Ford Maverick was a small car Now the name is back and this Maverick is a much better idea.

It’s a small unibody pick-up based on the Ford Escape platform. For suburban household chores or light-duty business work, it’s just the right size.

This front-wheel-drive version is a hybrid. We squeezed about 40 miles per gallon. Very impressive. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder coupled with the electric motor puts out 191 horsepower. A non-hybrid 250 horsepower engine is optional as is four-wheel drive.

Ford really did a nice job designing the bed on the Maverick. It has these notches so you can put boards across for different levels of cargo carrying. And it has these built-in compartments. One on each side. Very handy for tools, nails, and other small items.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The interior is simple but works well. There are lots of places to put water bottles and cups. This Lariat model has a few more comfort features, but even base Mavericks have Apple Car Play and Android Auto and a wifi hotspot. Automatic emergency braking is also standard. The transmission is a continuously variable automatic.

Row two can hold three kids but three adults will be snug. I was very impressed with the Maverick’s road manners. The hybrid version can tow up to two thousand pounds.

So for the 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid, I say thumbs up to the excellent value, excellent gas mileage, and excellent utility. Thumbs down to the snug row two seats. The as-reviewed sticker price, just over $29,000.