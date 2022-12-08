(WHTM) — Compact pick-up trucks were popular a few years ago, but now they are back.

Back in the 1970s, the Ford Maverick was a small sedan.

Now, it’s an unibody pick-up based on the Ford Escape. It’s perfect for suburban household chores, or light-duty business.

The reviewed model has front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available.

The small pick-up also has an optional 2 liter turbo-charged four-cylinder that produces a healthy 250 horsepower. The base Mavericks are hybrids with less power.

The interior is simple but cleverly designed. Recycled materials are used in several areas, including the door panels.

Even the base model Mavericks have Apple Car Play, Android Auto, and automatic emergency braking standard. The touch screen works very well.

The Maverick’s eight-speed automatic has a rotary control.

The front seats are nice and roomy with lots of shoulder, head, and leg room. You could even wear a big hat in the front seat!

The same cannot be said about the second row, which is a little cramped, especially with tall people up front.

Four-by-eight sheets of plywood fit in the bed. When properly equipped, the Maverick can tow up to 4,000 pounds.

So for the 2022 Ford Maverick XLT, thumbs up for excellent value, excellent utility, and a fun drive. Thumbs down for a small second row of seats.