Cool Car: 2022 Genesis G70 Sport

(WHTM) — New styling of the 2022 Genesis G70 Sport really had heads turning all over town during my week behind the wheel. The review G70 is the Sport Prestige, with rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available.

The $4,000 Sport Prestige package adds Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential, and electronically adjustable suspension. The 3.3 liter, twin-turbo V6 with 365 horsepower is a real gem of an engine. The base powerplant is a turbocharged four.

Inside you’ll find excellent fit and finish. A full suite of electronic driving aids is standard in the G70. For 2022, the infotainment touch screen is larger. A slick-shifting 8 speed automatic is standard. A six-speed manual option has been dropped.

One of the things I really like in this Genesis is the climate controls. Their simple knobs are in the center of the dash, just like the old days. Very easy to use.

The quilted seats are especially good and attention to detail is everywhere. This is a smaller sedan and legroom in row two is tight with tall people upfront. Narrowly sculpted bodywork means the trunk is shallow, but seatbacks fold to extend cargo space.

Acceleration and handling are excellent with very good balance making it fun to drive. So for the 2022 Genesis G70 rear-wheel-drive 3.3T Sport Prestige, I say thumbs up to driving enjoyment, good value, and nice styling. Thumbs down to the tight row two seats.

The Genesis averaged about 25 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price, just over $51,000.