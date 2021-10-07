Cool Car: 2022 Genesis GV70

Barossa burgundy matte finish paint is an extra $1,500 dollars, but it’s one of the reasons we got so many compliments about the 2022 Genesis GV70. It’s a beautiful crossover even if the exhaust outlets are almost cartoonishly large. Our review GV70 is the top-trim, sport prestige with all-wheel-drive. It doesn’t just look fast, it is fast.

A 375 horsepower twin-turbo 3.5 V6 makes sure of that. Lesser trims get a turbo-four. The interior is just as gorgeous. Fit and finish are excellent with high-quality materials. I especially like the large weave carbon fiber trim and oval theme throughout.

The steering wheel is a bit crowded with buttons but driving position is excellent. An extra-wide touch screen dominates the center. Climate controls are conventional. The eight-speed automatic has a rotary selector. Seats are very good and include massage.

This is a compact SUV and row two legroom is a bit tight for adults. Cargo space, however, is very good for a vehicle this size.

With a zero to 60 time under five seconds, the GV70 is plenty quick. The suspension is on the firm side which I like, but some may want a softer ride.

So for the 2022 Genesis GV70 all-wheel-drive 3.5T Sport Prestige, I say thumbs up to excellent styling, excellent performance, and very good cargo space. Thumbs down to tight row two legroom. The Genesis averaged 21 miles per gallon and the as-reviewed sticker price was just over $65,000.