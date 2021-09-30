Cool Car: 2022 Honda Civic

Now in its eleventh generation, the Honda Civic is a car you see on almost every street corner. I think the new styling is a big improvement over the old car. This Touring is the top trim level. A hatchback Civic is also available.

The biggest updates are inside, with most everything being redesigned. Fit and finish are excellent, with the touring trim getting a digital instrument cluster and larger touch screen. The transmission is a continuously variable automatic. A manual shift is available in the hatchback.

Lane keep assist, auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise, and blind-spot are all standard on the Touring. There’s one interior feature in this new Civic that I think is very clever. All the way across the dashboard you have this metal mesh. Hidden behind it are the air vents. Very original and very cool.

Row two passenger room is very good. There are power points but no vents. Trunk space is also excellent. The Touring fets a turbo 1.5 liter four with 180 horsepower. Base cars have less power.

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The new Civic is fun to drive and handling is good. There’s still quite a bit of road noise, however. So for the 2022 honda Civic 1.5T 4-door Touring, I say thumbs up to improved styling, an improved interior, and good handling. Thumbs down to road noise.

The Civic averaged 33 miles per gallon and the as-reviewed sticker price just under $30,000.