Designed in California and named for a coastal city there, the new Hyundai Santa Cruz is a tool for suburban dwellers of light-duty business work.

I think our limited model with standard all-wheel-drive, looks very original. There are three other trims and all-wheel drive is available on all. Hyundai is cornering the market on cool wheel designs.

Standard on the Santa Cruz Limited is a retractable bed cover. It really makes the bed just as weather-proof as a trunk. And there’s under-floor storage. You could use this as a cooler because there’s a drain plug.

The interior reminds me of other recent Hyundais, clean lines, and quality materials. Fabric is used as a dashboard accent. A virtual dash is standard as is auto emergency braking and lane assist. The limited gets a larger video screen. the automatic is an eight-speed dual-clutch.

There are four drive mods and lockable differentials but the Santa Cruz is designed for light off-road duty only.

With front seats slid all the way back, row two legroom is tight. Like most trucks, there is under-seat storage. The small opening rear window will be a hit with dogs.

The limited gets a 2.5-liter turbo-four with 281 horsepower for good acceleration. Base trims get a smaller four. No hybrid is available. Four-wheel drive versions can tow up to five thousand pounds. Road manners and handling are excellent.

So for the 2022 Hyundai Sana Cruz Limited all-wheel drive, I say thumbs up to clever styling, real utility, and good powers and handling. Thumbs down to average gas mileage and tight row two legroom. The Santa Crux averaged about 22 miles per gallon with the as-reviewed sticker price just over $41,000.