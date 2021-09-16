Cool Car: 2022 Hyundai Tucson

It’s not often when an ordinary vehicle like a compact crossover turns heads, but the striking good looks of the all-new Hyundai Tucson do just that.

Our review Tucson is the top-trim limited hybrid version with all-wheel-drive. There’s also a plug-in hybrid and conventional gasoline front-drive version available. We averaged about 33 miles per gallon. Combined horsepower of the turbo 1.6 liter-four and electric motor is 226.

Interior design is just as pleasing as the outside. As is the current trend, there are no knobs at all on the dash. Most functions including climate are controlled on a large touch screen. The automatic is a push-button six-speed. There are four drive modes, but performance is lethargic in all except sport.

Row two is roomy for such a compact vehicle. Cargo space is very good too. Maybe you’ve seen the TV commercials about Hyundai’s Smart Park. It enables you to pull the car into a tight parking spot or back it out using only the key fob. I must admit I was skeptical but this system works pretty well.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Even though it’s down on power, the Tucson has crisp handling and a nice firm ride. So for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson limited hybrid all-wheel-drive I say thumbs up to value, roominess, and style. Thumbs down to sluggish performance. The as-reviewed sticker price wss just under $39,000.