(WHTM) — If you were to pay upwards of $100,000 for an SUV, it better be special, right? Jeep hopes that luxury buyers will flock towards their newest model of the Grand Wagoneer.

This is one of the first Jeep cars that does not have the Jeep name on the front and back. But the Grand Wagoneer is certainly grand, with its 123 inch wheelbase.

The Obsidian model shares some parts with the Ram 1500 pickup truck.

“One of the most amazing features is the sound system by McIntosh, with 1375 watts and there are speakers everywhere, 23 of them, even right above your head,” said Dennis Buterbaugh.

The rest of the interior has the same look and feel as a six-figure SUV. The primary digital cluster is more than 12 inches wide, and the center screen is huge as well. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

The eight-speed automatic has a rotary control with give drive modes. True off-roading is possible, but unlikely.

Surround view cameras are the best out of any Jeep vehicle.

The second row of the car is massive as well, with captain chairs in the Obsidian version. A bench seat is also available to make the SUV seat up to eight passengers.

An option rear entertainment system includes Amazon Fire TV.

The third row of seats is large enough for adults to use, and the cargo space is still viable with the third row of seats in use.

A 471 horsepower V8 engine offers enough punch, but it is very thirsty.

The Grand Wagoneer can tow up to 8,260 pounds and the air suspension gives the SUV a comfortable ride.

So for the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Obsidian 4×4, thumbs up for: real luxury, huge interior space, and excellent cargo space; Thumbs down for poor gas mileage and a very high sticker price.