Cool Car: 2022 Kia Carnival S-X

The Carnival reviewed back in the spring was the pricey Prestige model. But this one, the S-X is ending up in more family garages.

The S-X is a nice balance of features versus dollars. Kia calls it an MPV, for multi-purpose vehicle. All versions are front-drive only. The key to hiding the mini-van identity is how the power row two doors are blended into the design.

In this configuration, the Carnival is an eight-passenger vehicle. The S-X trim also includes a dual-screen video system, pre-loaded with kids’ entertainment.

Access to row three is very good. It’s hard to beat a mini-van or multi-purpose vehicle, for cargo space. While row three isn’t powered, it’s easy to operate.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Mom and dad certainly are not roughing it upfront. Leather is standard, fit and finish are very good and the touch-screen interface is huge. The automatic is an eight-speed. The only engine is a 3.5 liter V6 with 290 horsepower. Acceleration is brisk and handling is very good. Auto braking, lane keep assist, and cross-traffic alert is standard.

Do for the 2022 Kia Carnival S-X, I say thumbs up to clever styling, excellent cargo space, and excellent value. Thumbs down to no available all-wheel-drive. The Carnival averages about 23 miles per gallon and the as-reviewed sticker price is $42,000.