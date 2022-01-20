Cool Car: 2022 Lexus ES250

(WHTM) — It certainly looks luxurious and it is. Our review Lexus ES250 also has the optional F-Sport package to add a performance look but it’s pure cosmetics. All ES250s come with standard all-wheel-drive.

The big improvements for this car in 2022 are inside. The oversized video touch screen is moved closer to the driver for easier operation. There’s no room near the dash for wireless phone charging so Lexus put it inside the center console.

Blind-spot detection and cross-traffic became standard in the ES last year and even more driver aids are standard in the new car. The automatic transmission is a smooth-shifting eight-speed.

Row two passengers will find plenty of room. The hands-free power trunk lid is a $550 option. Cargo space is adequate but surprisingly row two seat backs do not fold to extend the trunk. There is a pass-through.

The 2.5 liter four has only 203 horsepower. Gas mileage is good, however. Also new this year are optional triple beam LED headlights. They are excellent. The ride is quiet and cushy. Very nice for long trips. Just not very sporty.

So for the 2022 Lexus ES250 F-Sport all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs up to quiet luxury, good gas mileage, and improved touch screen controls. Thumbs down to no folding row two seat backs. The Lexus averaged 30 miles per gallon and the as-reviewed sticker price was about $53,000.