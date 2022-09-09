(WHTM) — There aren’t many better cars for a summer cruise than a convertible. With lots of summer warmth left, the 2022 Lexus LC500 Convertible is a gorgeous car made for gorgeous weather.

The Nori Green Pearl color looks great on the convertible body. The touring package that includes 21-inch forged wheels gives the car a striking look.

“There are some convertibles that just don’t look as good with the top up, but I think the LC500 still looks great even with the top up,” said Dennis Buterbaugh.

The suspension is re-tuned for better handling than last year’s model. And the five-liter V8 produces 471 horsepower to the rear wheels.

The inside of the car is just as beautiful as the outside. The touring package adds high-quality leather on the dash and almost everywhere else.

The ten-speed automatic transmission has three drive modes that perfectly match the V8’s power. The 2022 LC500 is the last Lexus model with a clunky touch-pad video screen.

The LC500 is more of a grand tourer than a sports car, but that doesn’t stop the LC500 from being quite nimble. The exhaust sounds fantastic and the car is faster than you might think.

So for the 2022 Lexus LC500 Convertible, thumbs up for the glorious V8 engine’s power, incredible styling, and a beautiful interior; Thumbs down for the clumsy media interface.