Lexus has made conventional hybrid vehicles for years. The new NX450h+ is the first one you can plugin.

You can charge it and drive about 36 miles on pure electric power alone. For many daily commutes, that means the gasoline engine won’t be needed at all. Our review vehicle also has all-wheel drive and the F-Sport package with blacked-out trim and wheels.

A gasoline 2.5 liter four and two electric motors produce a combined 302 horsepower. When the pure electric power is depleted, it operates as a conventional hybrid.

Lexus has taken a major step forward with its interior and tech features. Attention to detail can be seen everywhere. An extra-wide video display dominates the center dash. Climate controls are simple and the automatic transmission is continuously variable. The best improvement is that the display is now a true touchscreen. The clunky touchpad interface found on older Lexus models is gone.

It’s billed as a five-passenger, but only two adults will be comfortable in row two. For a compact crossover, cargo space is good. Row two seatbacks fold flat. There is a small underfloor compartment.

With more than 300 horsepower on tap, this Lexus is fun to drive. Handling is good. So for the 2022 Lexus NX450h+, I say thumbs up to outstanding gas mileage, good performance, and much-improved interior tech. Thumbs down to tight row two. With the battery depleted, the Lexus averaged 36 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price just under $58,000.