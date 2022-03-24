It looks like it came from some Italian design studio. The 2022 Mazda 3 is simply striking in this version, the hatchback. A sedan is also available.

Our review car is the loaded-up premium model in polymetal gray metallic. It also has all-wheel drive. Base cars are front-drive. One of the most unusual features on the Mazda 3 are the side windows. They’re so short vertically, among the shortest windows I’ve seen in a car.

While the side windows may be small, cargo space is large for a compact car, even before the folding row two seats. Speaking of row two, if a tall guy is upfront, your legs will be squeezed a bit.

The interior is pretty much unchanged for ’22 and that’s ok because it’s one of the best interiors of any small car, including luxury models. It fits me like a glove and has standard driver-assist features. Apple Car Play and Android Auto are on upper trims only.

The automatic is a six-speed. A manual stick is available on front-drive versions. The video screen is old school, controlled by a rotary knob.

This premium plus gets the most powerful of three engines, a 2.5-liter turbo with 227 horsepower. That’s plenty of power to complement the Mazda 3’s excellent chassis. It’s fun to drive, even if visibility to the rear is not the best.

So for the 2022 Mazda 3 2.5 turbo all-wheel-drive hatchback, I say thumbs up to distinctive styling, great handling, and good cargo space. Thumbs down to restricted rear visibility. The Mazda averaged 26 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker was around $35,000.