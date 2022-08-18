(WHTM) — This new version of the Subaru Forester might feel more at home in the middle of a forest, even though the Forester has always sounded like an off-road car; This new model really can.

You might notice the Wilderness package has some differences from other Forester models, such as a shorter nose and tail, higher ground-clearance, and off-road tires. Even the roof of the Wilderness model has been beefed up, holding up to 800 pounds, enough to support a roof-top tent.

Full-time all-wheel drive is standard on the Wilderness, and its rated to tow up to 3,000 pounds.

Inside the Forester Wilderness may look similar to other Forester models, but the cabin has a more open feel.

Driver assist functions come standard, as well as easy-to-use knobs for climate control/radio, and a continually variable transmission that has been modified for off-roading.

The car features drive modes for any situation, from light to heavy snow or dirt.

The washable vinyl upholstery is excellent for camping. The spacious cargo area is another plus for camping adventures.

The spare tire is a full-sized aluminum wheel that matches the four tires.

The Wilderness model comes in one engine type, a 2.5 liter four cylinder that produces 182 horsepower. However, the gas mileage is poor compared to other cars in its class.

Special gearing makes the Wilderness model slightly faster than other Foresters, and handling around town is good.

So for the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness, thumbs up for: off-road abilities, full-time all-wheel drive, and good interior room; Thumbs down for: poor gas mileage.