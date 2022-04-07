The Corolla name has always been on a popular small sedan from Toyota, but now it’s on a small crossover too. The Corolla Cross.

Our review car is tops of three trims, the XLE, with optional all-wheel drive. I think it looks better than the larger Toyota Rav 4. If you’ve seen a new Corolla sedan, this interior will look familiar, and that’s a good thing. The fit and finish are nice for a vehicle in this price range.

All trim levels include adaptive cruise, auto braking, and lane departure with more driver aids on higher trims. The transmission is C-Vp-T with a conventional first gear for better acceleration.

Row two is ok, but legroom is tight with front seats slid all the way back. Cargo space is better than the Corolla sedan. The $1,465 audio plus includes a nine-speaker JBL system with a great-sounding subwoofer.

The engine doesn’t sound so great, lifted straight from the Corolla sedan. The two-liter four has 169 horsepower. I found handling to be quite good and more enjoyable than the larger Rav 4.

So for the 2022 Toyota Cross XLE all-wheel drive, I say thumbs up to standard safety features, decent cargo space, and good gas mileage. Thumbs down to the tight row two legroom. The Corolla Cross averaged 31 miles per gallon with the as reviewed sticker price just over $33,500.