Cool Car: 2022 Toyota Prius XLE

(WHTM) — These days, there are many good-looking cars to choose from. But, time has stood still for the Toyota Prius.

The funny-looking hump-back shape to efficiently slice through the air is still there, along with narrow 15-inch wheels and tires.

Our review car is the XLE, one of seven trims, with optional all-wheel drive. An extra electric motor is mounted in the back to power the rear wheels when needed.

The same 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine is here, coupled with electric to produce a combined 121 horsepower. It may be mighty slow, but it’s efficient.

The Prius interior is pretty much unchanged too. The hard-to-read center-mounted gauge cluster continues. As does the stubby dash-mounted control for the continuously variable automatic transmission. The Toyota safety sense package of driver aids is standard.

With no lumbar adjustment, it is hard to get comfortable in the driver’s seat. Row two can be tight with tall people in the front. While the cargo hold is roomy, it’s shallow because of the underfloor battery pack.

The way Prius handles has improved in recent years, but it has fallen behind competitors.

So, for the 2022 Toyota Prius XLE All Wheel Drive, I say thumbs up, to excellent gas milage, available all-wheel drive, and improved handling. Thumbs down to dated styling, a dated interior as well as it being slow.