Cool Car: 2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XSE

(WHTM) — You can tell by the shape, the new Toyota Sienna spent a lot of time in the wind tunnel. The slippery shape contributes to a quiet ride and good gas mileage.

All Siennas are now hybrids. Our review machine is the mid-equipped XSE with optional all-wheel drive. I’m surprised at how well it handles.

Inside you find all the things making mini-vans so useful. Tons of storage space like the gaping cubby under the main console and cup holders everywhere. Everything the driver needs is pretty much at his fingertips. Carplay and Android Auto are standard along with a suite of electronic driver aids. The automatic is continuously variable.

With these row two captain’s chairs, the Sienna is seven-passenger. Choose a bench seat and you can haul eight. Even with row three in use, cargo space is very good. Row three has no power but folding the seats is easy.

A 2.5 liter four is the only engine choice. Combined with the electric motors, horsepower is 243. Acceleration is on the slow side, but the frim chassis and nice handling make up for it in my book. It truly does not drive like a mini-van.

So for the 2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XSE all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs up to the huge interior, excellent gas mileage, and pleasant driving manners. Thumbs down to slow acceleration. The Sienna averaged 34 miles per gallon and the as-reviewed sticker price was $47,902.