Toyota started with a clean sheet of paper in redesigning the Toyota Tundra. In my opinion, it can now compete with the big three truck makers in Detroit.

Our review Tundra is the Limited Crewmax, one of the ten different trims. It also includes the TRD off-road package with special 20-inch wheels, blacked-out trim, and off-road suspension. All Tundras now have coil springs in the rear for better ride and handling.

A big change on the Tundra is the bed. It’s no longer steel. Now, it’s a composite material reinforced by aluminum. Lighter weight. Increased payload.

Under the hood is all new too. Gone is the V8, replaced by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 389 horsepower and lots of torque. A hybrid is also available.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

There’s nothing like the old Tundra interior. All trims get a full package of driver aids. The video display is now 14 inches wide. Climate controls are logical, and the automatic is a ten-speed. Changing radio stations on the new system is clumsy if you don’t have the station saved among your favorites.

Four-wheel-drive controls include an off-road crawl mode. This Crewmax version has the most room of any configuration and now you can get the long bed with it. The Tundra can tow up to six tons properly equipped. Handling is much improved over the old truck.

So for the 2022 Tundra 4×4 Limited Crewmax, I say thumbs up to improved interior, improved suspension, and improved gas mileage. Thumbs down to awkward radio tuning and price tag. The Tundra averaged 18 miles per gallon and the as-reviewed sticker price is just over $60,000.