Cool Car: 2022 Volkswagen Taos

The all-new crossover is a replacement for the Golf as Volkswagen’s entry-level vehicle in the U.S., our review Taos is the mid-equipped S-E with front-wheel-drive. All-wheel-drive is also available.

If you have to have black wheels like every other brand, it’s an extra $395. The Taos looks long and it is long, based on the larger Tiguan.

Our review Taos also has the optional $895 IQ Drive package, which means it’s loaded with driver aids like lane keep assist, blind-spot detection, and adaptive cruise. It has a digital cockpit and overall, controls are pretty easy to use. The automatic transmission is an eight-speed.

There’s plenty of room and the seats are traditional VW firm. The long-wheelbase pays off in row two, with more legroom and headroom than you’d expect in a compact crossover. That goes for the cargo hols too. There’s plenty of room, a pass-through for long items, and the 60-40 seat backs of row two fold flat.

There’s only one engine offered, a turbo-charged 1.5 liter four with 158 horsepower. Accelerations is good enough. What’s disappointing is how soft the suspension is. It leads to a floating drive sensation. Comfortable, but not fun at all like the Golf.

So for the 2022 VW Taos 1.5T S-E I say thumbs up to lots of room, a nice interior, and good gas mileage. Thumbs down to the soft suspension and it gets pricey. The Taos averaged 35 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is just over $31,000.