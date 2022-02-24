For 2022, the VW Tiguan gets functional upgrades like full LED headlights, but it looks a lot better too. The new grill, sportier bumpers, and re-styled wheels all look classy.

Our review Tiguan is the top-of-the-line SEL R-line with optional four-motion all-wheel-drive. Six inches of fresh snow didn’t slow it down one bit.

The interior has been overhauled too. VW’s digital cockpit pro is now standard and lets you configure the main dashboard in several formats. The overall look is more upscale than the old car. The touch screen graphics are sharp and easy to use. The automatic is a smooth-shifting eight-speed. Touch slide controls for climate and audio take some getting used to. They’re sometimes slow to respond.

All-wheel-drive versions have four drive modes, including descent control for steep hills. Seats are exceptionally comfortable. Row two is very roomy. Cargo space is excellent in the Tiguan and third-row seating is an option.

The only engine choice is a two-liter turbo-four with 184 horsepower. A bit sluggish, but gas mileage is good. It might be on the slow side but the Tiguan’s good handling and balance make it fun to drive, even in deep snow.

So for the 2022 VW Tiguan SEL R-line four motion, I say thumbs up to improved styling, an available third row, and roomy comfort. Thumbs down to being underpowered and those awkward touch controls. The Tiguan averaged 25 miles per gallon and the as-reviewed sticker price was just under $38,000.