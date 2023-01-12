(WHTM) — One of the most impressive electric cars, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, looks fantastic as well.

Hyundai shocked the electric car world last year with the IONIQ 5. This year it’s even better.

The new IONIQ is not inexpensive, but the limited all-wheel drive model is very impressive.

The four-door hatch underwent some fine-tuning, and the new all-wheel drive trim has a range of up to 266 miles according to the EPA.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Rear-wheel drive models are rated for more than 300 miles of range.

Even without considering the technology used, the INOIQ is simply a nice looking car.

Clean lines are throughout the interior and exterior of the car, which has a completely flat floor with lots of leg room.

The sweeping dash holds two wide video screens with speakers. Old-fashioned knob controls are used for the audio, and the climate controls are easy to understand.

There is no clutter near the gear selector, which is located on the steering column.

The IONIQ 5 charges quickly enough on standard household current that lots of owners won’t need to add a 220-volt charger to their home.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

The second row of the car is spacious enough for three adults and cargo space is good because of the 118-inch wheelbase.

Like most electric cars, the IONIQ 5 is fast, the ride is smooth, and its very quiet.

So for the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited all-wheel drive, thumbs up for good range, excellent styling, and a spacious interior. Thumbs down for the pricey trim model.

The sticker price for the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is $58,005.