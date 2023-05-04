(WHTM) — It might be small, but it’s all the truck some people need. Check out this Cool Car review of the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Small pick-up trucks are a growing automotive segment. Named after a California coastal town, the Hyundai Santa Cruz is perfect for suburban dwellers or light-duty business work.

The limited model with standard all-wheel-drive looks great, but there are three other trims and all-wheel drive is available on all.

The color is called California Sand and the Santa Cruz was even designed in California.

The retractable bed cover, which makes the bed as weather-proof as a trunk, comes standard.

Just like in the Honda Ridgeline, there’s a built-in trunk in the bed that you can fill with ice and use like a cooler. There’s even a place to drain the water out.

The interior is just like other recent Hyundai with clean lines and quality materials.

A virtual dash comes standard, but the limited gets a larger video screen.

All trims now get blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. The automatic transmission is an eight-speed dual-clutch.

Heated and cooled seats are included in the limited-trim model.

With the front seats slid back, the leg room is tight in the second row. Like most trucks, there is under-seat storage.

The limited trim model has a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder with 281 horsepower for good acceleration. The base trims get a smaller four-cylinder and no hybrid is available.

Four-wheel drive versions can tow up to 5,000 pounds and road manners and handling are excellent. The Santa Cruz is designed for light off-roading only.

So, for the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Limited AWD, thumbs up for clever styling, real utility, and good power/handling. Thumbs down for tight legroom in the second two.

The Santa Cruz averaged about 22 miles-per-gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is $41,825.