(WHTM) — This week’s cool car, Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy, has a new face for 2023.

For smaller families, mid-size crossovers make more sense than big SUVs.

Hyundai has updated one of its midsize models for 2023.

The new Hyundai Santa Fe has an updated face but the company was smart enough to leave most of this winning package alone.

The Santa Fe Calligraphy, one of ten varieties including a hybrid and plug-in hybrid, is fully loaded. The Calligraphy model has all-wheel-drive but the base machines are front-wheel-drive.

The Calligraphy gets cool wheels and a 2.5 liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 277 horsepower for good acceleration. Base Santa Fe models have a non-turbo four-cylinder.

This Calligraphy model includes some real luxury touches.

Overall it appears to be a much more expensive vehicle. The video interface is wide and works in conjunction with buttons and the climate controls are straightforward to use. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission has push-button controls.

There are four drive modes in the Santa Fe.

The second row has roomy legroom, but the headroom is not as generous.

A power hatch comes standard and the cargo space is quite good.

Hyundai joins the ranks of car makers eliminating spare tires in favor of underfloor storage space, and there is quite a bit of it.

The Santa Fe is pleasant to drive and for a family vehicle, it’s actually fun.

So, for the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy all-wheel-drive, thumbs up for good value, a nicely designed interior, and a strong engine. Thumbs down for no spare tire.

The Santa Fe averaged about 24 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is $45,255.