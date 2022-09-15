(WHTM) — High gas prices are leading more drivers to consider hybrid cars. The Kia Sportage is all new, including a high MPG model.

The brand new Kia Sportage Hybrid can go further than any Sportage before, and the new model was completely redesigned in 2023.

All-wheel drive is included in the new redesign, as well as a six-speed automatic transmission, and a 1.6-liter engine that produces 227 horsepower.

“Here’s a good example of what a hybrid powertrain can do for you. In a week-long review we still averaged about 38 miles-per-gallon in this car,” said Dennis Buterbaugh.

The all-new interior has a more upscale feel when compared to other cars in the same price range. The dash houses standard safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

The navigation system has a large touchscreen which is easy to use.

Strangely, there is no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto on the higher trim models.

The second row of seats is roomy for how compact the car is. The new model also totes larger cargo space, one of the biggest in its class.

The Sportage Hybrid’s handling and braking feel excellent for a compact cross-over.

So for the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid EX, thumbs up for: improved styling increased cargo space, and great gas mileage; Thumbs down for: no CarPlay or Android Auto.