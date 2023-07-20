In this day and age of hybrid and electric cars it’s still nice to find a throwback now and then. With black forged wheels and other performance bits scattered about, the Lexus IS 500 certainly does look the part of a high-performance sedan.

You don’t how much performance until you pop the hood. There’s a five-liter V-8 jammed into that small space and 472 horsepower in a car this size is pretty potent. Top speed is electronically limited to about 150 miles-per-hour.

Even with all that performance there’s still a lot of Lexus comfort inside.

Most tech in the IS is definitely old school. This is how all Lexus vehicles looked years ago with a CD player

This is the last Lexus model to use the clumsy “finger-mouse” interface. While there’s plenty of room up front, leg room in row two is tight. Despite all that horsepower going to the rear wheels only the IS 500 is civilized enough to drive everyday. Acceleration is just as fierce as you’d imagine but this is more of a grand touring car than a track day special.

So for the Lexus IS 500 I say thumbs up to the rumbling V-8 engine, terrific acceleration and excellent brakes. Thumbs down to the clumsy interface and tight back seat. We averaged about 20 miles-per-gallon in the Lexus. The as-reviewed sticker is $65,960.