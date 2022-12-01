(WHTM) — If you need a Mazda with more off-road capability, the new Mazda CX-50 is for you.
The trend for many car makers these days is off-road vehicles. And the new CX-50 is no exception.
The CX-50 is cool looking but still likes to play in the mud.
The loaded premium CX-50 comes standard with all-wheel drive and slick 20-inch wheels.
Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!
The inside has a more “upscale” feel to it than most crossovers. The seats are excellent and the attention to detail is plentiful.
A cross-stitch pattern on the seats and dash ties the interior together.
There are three drive modes: sport, normal, and off-road. However, the off-road mode is light-duty.
The second row is roomy and the top-trim model features heated seats in the front and back.
The cargo bay is wide, but some competitors provide more cubic feet.
The CX-50’s 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder produces 227 horsepower for good performance. Base models come with a non-turbo four-cylinder.
Fuel mileage, however, is not so good, averaging around 23 miles per gallon.
So for the 2023 Mazda CX-50 2.5 liter premium plus AWD, thumbs up for nice styling, good performance, and an upscale interior. Thumbs down for poor gas mileage.
The as-reviewed sticker price is $43,970.