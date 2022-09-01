(WHTM) — Did you know the Nissan Pathfinder is all new? When it comes to a family SUV, pulling a boat or an RV should be easy.

This new model from Nissan is a towing champ.

The new Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek not only has the rugged look; It has the muscle.

A 6,000-pound tow rating beats most of the competition by half a ton.

The rest of the car is all very functional too. The roof rack looks sturdy enough to carry most anything you can lift up there.

Ground clearance is good, and of course, you need cool-looking off-road tires and wheels to complete the package.

There are now five trim levels for the Pathfinder, and all get the same 3.5 liter V6 with 295 horsepower on premium gas. The car can run on regular gas as well.

Even when a car is built to a budget, it’s important to have a quality feel at the touch points, things you touch with your hands. The new Nissan Pathfinder’s shifter did not have a quality feel to it.

However, the rest of the interior does have a quality feel and the layout is good. CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as are many driver aids.

The automatic transmission is a nine-speed. There are seven drive modes, including one for towing.

All seats are very comfortable, and the car features row two captain’s chairs in the Rock Creek package.

Even adults can use row three for short trips. And with the third row in use, there’s still decent cargo space and a deep underfloor compartment.

Folding the third row is easy and the cargo floor is flat.

The aggressive tires add some road noise, but overall, the ride is smooth and handling is on par with other mid-size SUVs.

So for the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek, thumbs up for excellent towing ability, nice styling, and a comfortable interior; Thumbs down to the flimsy feeling shifter.

The Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek averaged about 23 miles per gallon. The pre-production SUV had no sticker price but it should be around $45,000.