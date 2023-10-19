(WHTM)– For years now the Nissan Rogue has been a great fit for many small families.

This is the new Midnight edition with lots of gloss black trim to give this bread-and-butter machine a dose of style.

Our review model has an all-wheel drive. Base Rogues are front-drive.

There’s a surprise under the hood, the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine is only three cylinders. Variable compression helps it crank out 201 horsepower and gas mileage is outstanding.

The Rogue interior was greatly improved a couple of years ago.

The midnight edition includes a digital gauge cluster, heads-up display, nine-inch touch screen auto-braking forward and reverse, and new this year is an Amazon Alexa. The automatic is a CVT.

This Rogue has a really nice interior feature right up here at the front of the console. Both new and old-style USBs and a large PowerPoint mean even older devices can be recharged.

There’s a lot of legroom in row two and while there is not room for a third row cargo space is excellent for a compact SUV.

With multi-link rear suspension handling is not bad. The ride though is still on the noisy side.

So for the 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight edition all-wheel-drive; I say thumbs up to improved styling, improved tech, and excellent gas mileage. Thumbs down to the noisy cabin.

I averaged about 32 miles per gallon in the Nissan and the as-reviewed sticker is $37,420.