(WHTM) — The world’s largest auto maker, Toyota, is slowly moving to some all-electric models!

The 2023 bZ4X is Toyota’s first all-electric crossover other than an electric version of the RAV4 that has been discontinued.

The reviewed crossover was front-wheel drive, but an all-wheel-drive version is available.

The EPA says the bZ4X’s range should be around 252 miles, but we did not get near that when using air conditioning. It was more like 220 miles.

Surprisingly there is no cargo area under the hood, just all the electric components including the motor.

This bZ4X has a very unusual interior as well. The first thing you notice is that the steering wheel is very small and you don’t look through it to see the gauges, you look over top of it.

There are about 20 buttons and switches on the steering wheel, but it all works well. THe technology is good with a wide touch screen and lots of connectivity.

The climate controls are simple and the gear selector is a rotary knob. The extra wide center console houses a stow-away wireless phone charger.

The fabric on the dashboard is unusual, but nice, and the second row is roomy for such a small car.

Cargo space, however, is on the small side. The seats in the third row fold for a flat cargo floor.

Surprisingly, the bZ4X is very fun to drive. The acceleration, handling and braking are very nice.

So for the 2023 Toyota bZ4X FWD XLE, thumbs up for the roomy passenger space and nice driving manners. Thumbs down for the limited range.

The as-reviewed sticker price of the bZ4X is roughly $44,400.