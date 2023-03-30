(WHTM) — While many car makers have given up on sedans, Toyota has not.

A lot of the automotive buzz these days is about electric SUVs, but hybrid sedans are a great way to save on gas.

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is Toyota’s way of saying sedans are still functional and attractive. The Camry, one of the best-selling cars the world has ever seen, is even better in hybrid form.

The Camry Hybrid XLE model is one notch below the top of five trims. The hybrid is a front-wheel drive, while some other Camrys have available all-wheel-drive.

The hybrid Camry has a combined horsepower of 208 between the 2.5 liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and electric motor. In a week-long test the car averaged an impressive 46 miles-per-gallon.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

The overall design of the Camry is getting dated, but with all the emphasis on SUVs, Toyota is in no rush to update it.

The interior is pretty much unchanged too, but it all works well.

The driving position is comfortable and the XLE model, which has a 10-inch video display screen. The Camry’s JBL sound is excellent and the climate controls are easy to use.

The car also features a continually variable transmission, which is better than most.

Three adults can easily fit in the second row and the battery pack used to limit trunk space, but now there’s just as much room as the non-hybrid Camry. The seat backs fold as well.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The hybrid Camry is certainly not fast and not much fun to drive, but the ride is quiet and comfortable.

So for the 2023 Toyota Camry XLE Hybrid, thumbs up to outstanding gas mileage, a comfortable interior, and good cargo space. Thumbs down for the boring drive.

The as-reviewed sticker price for the Camry hybrid is $40,232.