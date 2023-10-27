(WHTM)– This curvy sports coupe may have Toyota badges, but it’s actually built by BMW in Austria.

Toyota sells the Supra Coupe, while BMW sells a convertible version, the BMW z4. Both cars look very different but share most mechanical parts.

One of the most unusual features are the bulges on the roof. They look cool but the main function is more headroom. It can get pretty tight in there for tall people.

The cars are similar inside too. While Toyota designed its own main gauge cluster and other items, the center stack controls including climate and sound system are all BMW. New this year you can choose a six-speed manual or an automatic.

Under all that plastic is a BMW in-line six-cylinder turbocharged engine. Toyota says it’s 335 horsepower but it sure feels like more. Base Supra’s have a turbo four.

Cargo space is tight but that’s expected in a sports car.

The Supra is very fast and handles like a dream. A proper sports car for sure and loads of fun to drive.

So for the 2023 Toyota Supra 3.0 Premium GR, I say thumbs up to great power, great handling and great looks. Thumbs down though to the limited headroom.

I averaged about 25 miles-per-gallon in the Supra. The as-reviewed sticker is $59,400