Volvo’s Smaller Sedan is called the S-60. Not only is his the most powerful Volvo ever, with the optional black edition package, but it is also the most badass-looking Volvo ever.

The S-60 Recharge is a plug-in hybrid, with all-wheel drive. When fully charged, the EPA says it can drive about 41 miles on electric only until the gas engine has to kick in.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The front door locks were sometimes low and balky to operate, but they revealed a downright beautiful interior. Fit and finish are excellent and Volvo seats are among some of the best in the business.

Bowers and Wilkens Sound is a $3,200 option, so it should be fantastic, and it is.

Continued refinement means Volvo’s connectivity is better than ever. The vertically oriented touch screen has been copied by many car makers. There is a large knob for audio control. Since this is an ultimate trim, a Swedish crystal knob tops off the eight-speed automatic.

Legroom is much better than the old Generation S60s. Cargo space is also quite good, while row two seat backs do not fold; there is a pass-through for long items like skis.

In electric mode, the drive is through rear wheels only for a sports sedan feel. Overall handling, acceleration, and braking are good.

So, for the 2023 Volvo S60 recharge All Wheel Drive Ultimate Black Edition: