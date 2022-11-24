(WHTM) — The new plug-in hybrid version is the quickest Volvo XC90 ever.

Plug-in hybrid versions of cars are not only efficient, they are fast too.

The latest Volvo XC90 is best described as “low-key.” A small badge labels the car’s ability to recharge.

On a fully charged battery, the car can drive on electric-only for 33 miles.

You can also let the SUV decide when to blend the electric power with the turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine.

The engine produces 455 horsepower for excellent performance.

The new XC90’s wool blend fabric seats, which are nice but have a rough texture, are something rare in a modern car. Volvo is trying to move away from leather entirely.

The top of the three trim models, Ultimate, has infotainment on a huge center screen that is Google-based.

The automatic transmission is an eight-speed. And the car even features a Swedish crystal gear selector.

The second row is just as roomy as other versions of the XC90, and built-in kid booster seats come standard in the Ultimate trim.

Access to the third row is good, but only kids will fit back there.

Cargo space is still good with the third row in use, and the floor is flat with the third row folded down.

The car also handles very well, and the 455 horsepower makes it fun.

So for the 2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge All-Wheel Drive Ultimate, thumbs up for excellent performance, lots of utility, and conservative styling. Thumbs down for the high price.

The XC90 Recharge averaged about 58 miles per gallon using electric and gas combined. The as-reviewed sticker price is $85,495.