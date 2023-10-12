(WHTM)– For 2024 there are no changes to Buick’s Enclave because they sell lots of them just the way it is.

The Avenir, French for the future, is the top trim and comes standard with an all-wheel drive. Base Enclaves are front-drive.

No wonder it has room for families, the wheelbase is more than 120 inches. And while there’s lots of room inside, the interior design is pretty bland.

The Enclave has a healthy dose of tech including electronic noise cancelling. Many competitors have a larger touch screen but this one works well. Climate controls are simple. The automatic is a nine-speed controlled by push buttons.

Row two with captain’s chairs is stretched out and roomy. Only the passenger side row two seat moves out of the way to allow easy access to row three. Even with row three in use, cargo space is huge.

And if you are not using row three, just push some buttons, you can more than double your cargo space then.

The 3.6 liter V6 has 310 horsepower. A $1,200 technology package includes active suspension for improved handling.

So for the 2024 Buick Enclave Svenir all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs up to great cargo space, a roomy interior, and a stylish exterior. Thumbs down to the boring interior.

I averaged about 25 miles per gallon in the Buick. The as-reviewed sticker is $62,095.